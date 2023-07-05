Radicle (RAD) Reaches Market Cap of $81.08 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Radicle has a market cap of $81.08 million and approximately $21.20 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00005330 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001140 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
