Rajeev K. Goel Sells 18,005 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 18,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $325,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $133,950.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,278. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $926.05 million, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $5,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 356,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 351,918 shares in the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.