Real Estate Credit Investments Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON RECI opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.44 and a beta of 0.46. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.90).

Insider Activity at Real Estate Credit Investments

In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Bob Cowdell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £12,800 ($16,245.72). In other news, insider John Edward Hallam purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($39,979.69). Also, insider Bob Cowdell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £12,800 ($16,245.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,060,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

