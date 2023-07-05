Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.99. Approximately 3,628,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,363,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,053,000 after acquiring an additional 372,564 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 555.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

