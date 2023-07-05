ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Tops $1,523.16

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1,523.16 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00335815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017772 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003266 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.