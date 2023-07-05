ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Tops $592.42

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $592.42 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00331831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.