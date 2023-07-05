Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Announces Dividend of GBX 16.50

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Redde Northgate Trading Down 7.1 %
LON REDD opened at GBX 351 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £804.53 million, a PE ratio of 663.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 376.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 388.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94. Redde Northgate has a 12 month low of GBX 276.50 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 438 ($5.56).
About Redde Northgate
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Redde Northgate
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.