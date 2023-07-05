Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Announces Dividend of GBX 16.50

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Redde Northgate Trading Down 7.1 %

LON REDD opened at GBX 351 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £804.53 million, a PE ratio of 663.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 376.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 388.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94. Redde Northgate has a 12 month low of GBX 276.50 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 438 ($5.56).

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

