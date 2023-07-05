Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 2.6%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 11,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 581,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $281,128.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $281,128.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $204,885.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.