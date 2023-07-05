Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 972 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $110.94.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

