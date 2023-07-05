Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 268 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $140.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $140.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.