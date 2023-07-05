Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.26 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

