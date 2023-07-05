Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.6 %

Brookfield stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.



