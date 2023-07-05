Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $294.84 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.64 and its 200-day moving average is $278.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

