Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE FNV opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average is $144.02. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

