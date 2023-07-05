Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

