Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

