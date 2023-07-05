Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

