Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 1.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 450,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after acquiring an additional 231,116 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,622,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,275,000 after acquiring an additional 721,730 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,409,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,212 shares during the period.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
QSR stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,571. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
