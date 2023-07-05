Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 1.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 450,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after acquiring an additional 231,116 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,622,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,275,000 after acquiring an additional 721,730 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,409,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,212 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

QSR stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,571. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile



Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

