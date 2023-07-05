Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

Intel stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,668,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,264,199. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

