Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,970 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 536,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,214,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. 6,495,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,736,984. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

