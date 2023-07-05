Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $375,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.42. 646,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.62 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.06.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.