Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.72. 1,260,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,517. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.63 and a 200 day moving average of $334.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.