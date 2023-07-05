Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,893,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,832,348. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

