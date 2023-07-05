Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.59. 1,004,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,009. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.26 and a fifty-two week high of $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

