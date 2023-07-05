Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.15. 222,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.