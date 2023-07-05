Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. 3,471,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

