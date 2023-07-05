Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Sells $655,398.26 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $655,398.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,654 shares in the company, valued at $21,614,350.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,120. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 280,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 183,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

