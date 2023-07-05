Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CFO Sells $42,593.04 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $42,593.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tobin Schilke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $82,569.57.

On Monday, May 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $101,471.70.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 1,073,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVNC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

