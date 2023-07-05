Reviewing Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Free Report) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biostage and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Biostage alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A N/A -174.43% NeuroMetrix -65.54% -22.18% -20.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Biostage and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biostage and NeuroMetrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -6.84 NeuroMetrix $8.26 million 0.93 -$4.42 million ($0.69) -1.42

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroMetrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Biostage has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats Biostage on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

(Free Report)

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About NeuroMetrix

(Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.