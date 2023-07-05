Reviewing VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Agilysys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VerifyMe and Agilysys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $25.08 million 0.51 -$14.40 million ($1.75) -0.78 Agilysys $198.07 million 8.70 $14.58 million $0.49 138.84

Analyst Ratings

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilysys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VerifyMe and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agilysys 0 0 4 0 3.00

VerifyMe currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 226.09%. Agilysys has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.47%. Given VerifyMe’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Agilysys.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -58.16% -21.10% -14.87% Agilysys 7.36% 25.13% 11.73%

Volatility and Risk

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agilysys beats VerifyMe on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides cloud applications, support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare applications. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

