RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $277.06 Average PT from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.53.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $2,170,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $76,771,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in RH by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in RH by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RH by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $331.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.68. RH has a fifty-two week low of $213.56 and a fifty-two week high of $351.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

