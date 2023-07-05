Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rio Tinto Group Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.