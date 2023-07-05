Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 6,682 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 3.13% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $40,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 693,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,879,000 after acquiring an additional 90,115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.63%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.