Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $121.20 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up about 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Paycom Software worth $121,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,274,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PAYC traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,258. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.98.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.