Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $197.26 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,054 shares during the quarter. HEICO makes up approximately 2.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of HEICO worth $197,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.87. 19,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.37. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $130.69 and a 12 month high of $180.59.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Vertical Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.22.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

