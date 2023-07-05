Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $64.19 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Starbucks worth $64,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 975,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

