Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,238 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $24,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.11. 117,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.81. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.