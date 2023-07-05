RNC Capital Management LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,853 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

