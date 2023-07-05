RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

