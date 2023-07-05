RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 580 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $210.92 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

