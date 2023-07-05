Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,390,194.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.39. 807,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,572 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 370,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,096 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

