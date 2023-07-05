Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.07

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 1067508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.