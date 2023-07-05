Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6825 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Roper Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $17.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $477.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $457.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.10. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $482.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.