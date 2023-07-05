Round Dollar Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.93 Billion (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00016429 BTC on exchanges. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $27.61 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

