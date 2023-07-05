Royal Harbor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 73,152 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 3.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ACWI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.71. 803,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,227. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.