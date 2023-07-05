Royal Harbor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.61. 11,747,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,666,066. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

