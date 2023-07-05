Royal Harbor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $417.45. The company had a trading volume of 209,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,919. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.25. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $315.78 and a 52 week high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

