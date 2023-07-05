Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.25

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.25 and last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 43186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.25%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,001.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,809,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,552,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 14,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,001.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,809,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,552,521. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 89,461 shares of company stock worth $6,538,126. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. State Street Corp increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,135,000 after buying an additional 173,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,501,000 after buying an additional 95,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,500,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,143,000 after buying an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

