Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Saia accounts for 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Saia were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.69.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $340.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.53. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.70 and a 52 week high of $351.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

