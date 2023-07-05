Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.99. The stock had a trading volume of 436,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.54. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 786,986 shares of company stock worth $165,023,912. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

